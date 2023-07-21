Virgin River season 5 premiere date news: Closing in?

Are we about to get some news on a Virgin River season 5 premiere date over at Netflix? We don’t think it is much of a shock to say we want it. After all, there have been rumors of a September start date for the Alexandra Breckenridge series for a good while now, and it has already been a substantial period of time since filming wrapped.

So what is Netflix waiting for, especially since some rival streaming services have already announced September dates for some of their shows? (Remember, September has been the rumored month for a good while.) Some of it may have a lot to do with the news that is out there in relation to strikes.

If you are out of the loop, this marks the first time in over 50 years that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike at the same time, and that poses enormous challenges for the industry. It also means that Netflix could hold on to Virgin River longer than expected if they are trying to stretch out the programming that they have. Is that frustrating? Absolutely, but we also would not be surprised based on the headlines that we’ve seen about how long these strikes could take to be resolved. (Let’s just say that there is no end in sight.)

Of course, it is clear to us that Netflix could be at the forefront of trying to pay writers and actors what they deserve, and that would go along way to both 1) resolving this huge Hollywood crisis and 2) ensuring we get content sooner rather than later. Remember that there is a season 6 already renewed and yet, there is some uncertainty around how and when it can be made under these circumstances.

For now, we do still think that Virgin River season 5 could still come out in September; however, we’ll start to worry if there is not more insight soon.

