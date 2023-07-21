Secret Invasion: Season 1 episodes hit Hulu before big finale

As we prepare for the Secret Invasion season 1 finale on Disney+ next week, it’s clear the company is looking to expand the audience further.

According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, the first three episodes of the Samuel L. Jackson are going to be streaming on Hulu starting tomorrow and leading up to August 17.

So why do this? The easiest explanation is what we mentioned earlier. There is a real desire to get the MCU series a little bit more exposure and given the shared ownership of these two streaming services, doing something like this is not an altogether hard thing to do. We know that in general Marvel is not generating headlines for their series or films in the way that they once were, and they would most likely want to change that given the high production costs. (Also, remember some recent comments from Bob Iger suggesting that in general, there may be less MCU output in the future due to an oversaturation of the brand.

Is Secret Invasion worth watching? What we do appreciate about it is that it does tie back to Avengers: Endgame in some rather smart ways, and Nick Fury himself is of course one of the most omnipresent people throughout this entire universe. We’ve waited for a long time to see this character get his moment in the sun, and we are very-much happy to see that it is here.

As for how this particular story is going to conclude, we know that it could help to set up The Marvels in some way — that is all we know about it right now. It’s hard to envision them killing off Fury with that very thing in mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Secret Invasion the rest of the way

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving further into the Secret Invasion season 1 finale?

Also, what do you think about Hulu doing this? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







