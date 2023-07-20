Is Sara Ramirez leaving And Just Like That, role of Che?

Is Sara Ramirez leaving And Just Like That following the events of this week’s season 2 episode? It is fair to think that this could be happening.

After all, over the course of the installment we saw the apparent end of the Che / Miranda relationship, and there was a buildup towards this the past couple of weeks. Che is clearly in the midst of a professional rut following the failure of their pilot, and it led to a lot of other issues coming to the surface. Given how dramatic Miranda’s move to Los Angeles was at the end of season 1, you can argue that the end of this was actually rather subdued.

However, this breakup does not mean that you have seen the end of Che, at least for the time being. Ramirez confirmed to TVLine that the character will be back in a rather surprising way:

“…There is a point where Miranda and Che are in the same room again, and they have to kind of confront one another [because] Miranda has seen a comedy act of Che’s when Che decides to try comedy again, and it doesn’t go well for Miranda.”

What is the issue here? Well, it is easy to imagine a scenario where Che decides to use their relationship in some of the material. This may sound like some terrible thing, but it happens often in comedy. Also, there’s a chance that Che references some things that only Miranda would know about, and she would be upset about it even if the rest of the audience doesn’t know what Ramirez’s character is talking about.

There is a lot of season left to go so just by virtue of that, we won’t make too many assumptions … but we do still think there is a lot of drama ahead.

Related – Check out some more news now all about And Just Like That and what lies ahead, including the upcoming return of Aidan

What do you most want to see when it comes to And Just Like That season 2 moving forward, and do you think Che will be around much more?

Share now in the comments! After you do that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







