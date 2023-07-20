Big Brother 25: Julie Chen Moonves talks future as host

Through all of the years of Big Brother, there are not too many common threads. One of them is the presence of Julie Chen Moonves as host. She was there from the very start, back when the show was very much about America’s vote more so than HoH wins or any particular competition. The show changed significantly in season 2 and now, the rest is history.

So how many more years could we see Julie continue? Well, for the time being, she is as happy to have the role as she’s always been.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Julie made it clear that she still enjoys doing the CBS series, and it is hard to imagine how she is going to move away:

“I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I’m like, ‘I never want it to end.’ I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be. But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can’t imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind.”

Ultimately, we don’t think Julie’s role will be any different for season 25 than it’s been in the past. You will see her during the live eviction shows, she will speak to the eliminated houseguests, and that will be more or less it. She is important as a voice of the fans, and that’s why her interviews are best when she can drill down and really nail the things that are discussed by people on the outside world.

