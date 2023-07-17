Big Brother 25 will shift to Tuesdays on CBS this fall; schedule

For everyone out there excited to see Big Brother 25 starting next month, we’re right there with you! With that being said, though, be prepared for things to get a little bit confusing and then some.

Let’s start off here with a reminder that come Wednesday, August 2, the reality sensation is going to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will start off with a live move-in special, as it has done the past few years, and will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and then Sundays at 8:00 p.m. for at least the first month and a half.

Where things will change is when we get around to late September. CBS has not offered up any specific dates as of yet, but they will be moving the Wednesday Big Brother 25 show to Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. to accommodate Survivor and The Amazing Race airing on Wednesdays. Meanwhile, the Thursday show will shift to 8:00 p.m. while Sunday shows are going to air at 10:00, oddly after repeats of Yellowstone, which has been on the Paramount Network for years.

Be sure to set your DVRs accordingly for some of the changes. We know for a lot of fans of the franchise the live feeds matter more than anything, and we don’t have any evidence that this is going to change in the near future.

As for why the schedule is so wonky in general this fall, it is tied to the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing and at the time of this writing, there is no indication as to when things will be settled. A lot of experts seem to think that we are still months away from a resolution. (Why can’t these super-talented people be paid what they deserve? This really is the eternal question here at the moment.)

