What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3: Guillermo’s connection

There are a handful of different things that we could talk about collectively from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3, and for good reason. After all, “Pride Parade” has to be one of the funnier episodes that we have ever seen with this show, whether it be the actual parade itself or Nandor deciding to fly up literally to outer space in an effort to try and impress Guillermo.

Through all of this, though, did we actually learn an important clue as to what’s happening with Guillermo’s transformation … or lack thereof? Well, there’s something more to talk through here.

It was just a brief moment during the episode, but did anyone else out there catch the smoke that Guillermo breathed out after Nandor crashed back down to earth, sans clothing? He wasn’t so close that he would have inhaled that much smoke, given that nobody else seemed to. Rather, it seemed to be evidence that he is still bonded to him as his familiar, and that may be the problem holding up his transformation. Since Derek was not his vampire, why would he be able to turn him?

We have said this for a little while now, but one of the ways that we think this season could progress is with Guillermo trying to cure himself — it is something that the show hasn’t tackled before, and perhaps after this he could be bitten by Nandor and become a vampire in the way that he was meant to … maybe. We realize that Nandor hasn’t been altogether eager to transform him.

Regardless of that smoke’s meaning, we do think that a lot of this season is going to revolve around whether or not Guillermo will ever become full vampire — or, he has accidentally stopped himself from being able to undergo the full process.

What did you think about the overall events of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3?

