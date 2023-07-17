What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4: A campaign?

It is true that we may be more than a week away still from seeing What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4 on FX. However, there is still a good bit to be excited about in advance, at least based on some early teases that are out there.

Take, for starters, the fact that the title for this episode is “The Campaign.” Also, the fact that we are going to see Colin Robinson seemingly try to run for public office at some point in this half-hour.

So why would Colin want to do this? The easiest answer that we can give is just reminding you that he is an energy vampire! What better way to suck out energy than to be in front of people all the time? He is already coming out of a position in the service industry that also held a similar benefit and in general, we tend to think that he’s mostly just trying to readjust to life after having a huge chunk of it missing during season 4.

As much fun as this storyline be (and it could be really fun), it does raise a question that seems to be prominent for most of the season. Are the vampires starting to get a little too comfortable being in public? In the premiere, we saw their antics at the mall. Meanwhile, in episode 2 they were able to at least temporarily brainwash the police. The more reckless the likes of Nandor, Laszlo, and Colin become, the more trouble they could be in down the road. There are already some vampire hunters out there; do you really want to run the risk of more cropping up? That is something that should at least be thought about here.

What intrigues you the most about What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4, based on what we know?

