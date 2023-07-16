What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3: Nadja’s story

As we do get prepared to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 on FX later this week, why not have a talk about Nadja? She is one of the most entertaining people within this world, after all, and we tend to think there are some really fun things ahead for her.

Take, for starters, the potential to form a deeper friendship with The Guide — even if this is a character who at first, the other vampires did not want around all that much.

Given the fact that Kristen Schaal is now in the main credits for the FX series, it makes sense that the writers would give her more to do. We saw in the first two episodes these characters share some time together, and it would make sense for that to continue. Remember that Guillermo clearly has a big story right now in his vampiric secret, and he’s already ensnared Laszlo in what is going on. It feels pretty clear that Nandor is going to find out the truth here eventually, mostly because secrets within the world of television rarely ever stay that way for some extended period of time.

Ultimately, we do anticipate that moving forward, a lot of Nadja’s story is going to be that of self-discovery. In between the club and the doll, she’s gone through it lately! Also, if Laszlo does keep the secret of Guillermo turning for some period of time, that could be something else that she has to deal with. Even when you are immortal, that does not necessarily mean the obstacles you encounter are any easier!

