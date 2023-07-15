What we Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3: Laszlo’s problem

As we prepare for What we Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3, we expect great things for Laszlo Cravensworth. Or, we should say great things for us as viewers. We’re not sure how happy he’s going to be at the end of all this. Just remember for a moment what we’ve seen happen at the end of episode 2!

Guillermo was clearly paranoid that someone was going to figure out the truth about him being a pseudo-vampire, and he blurted out the truth to Laszlo far earlier than he necessarily had to. Now, he has to hope that he keeps this secret … and that feels almost impossible. Isn’t this something that Nadja is almost sure to figure out soon? We don’t exactly think of Laszlo as the secretive type. Instead, he is bombastic and he enjoys being the center of attention. He can be empathetic and will care for others (see baby Colin Robinson), but this is a secret with huge consequences. If Nandor learns about it, he could kill his familiar … and them himself.

So here is the big question: How long can Laszlo keep his mouth shut about this? We’re not sure if he’s going to blurt everything out in episode 3, but he could before too long. Even if he doesn’t, we tend to think that Nadja is going to determine that something is wrong with him and do a little bit of digging on the subject of that alone. One way or another, there is some more information that is going to trickle out on the subject of this and we are more than prepared for it.

As a matter of fact, we’d be stunned if Nandor does not know some element of the truth by the finale … but a part of the fun will be seeing what happens along the way.

What do you most want to see moving into What we Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3?

How long do you think that Laszlo is going to keep things hush-hush when it comes to Guillermo? Share right now, and come back for more.

