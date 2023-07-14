What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3: Pride parade

Following the two-episode premiere today on FX, do you want to learn a little more about What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3?

First things foremost, let’s make the following clear here — there will be one episode a week the rest of the way. Sure, it was nice to get a one-hour start for the vampire comedy this time around but moving forward, the pacing is going to change and understandably so. FX wants to hold on to the show for as long as humanly possible. This is one of their more popular series, and we are pleased to say that it is every bit as fun and enjoyable as it has been so far. Also, the stakes are pretty high at the moment for Guillermo, who is having some serious problems when it comes to his transition into a vampire.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, check out the full What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 synopsis below:

The vampires help Sean host a Pride parade. Nadja helps her doll achieve a long-held dream. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

We do think that this episode in particular holds a lot of potential, mostly because it could really encapsulate a lot of what we enjoy the most about this show — seeing the vampires do things based mostly on what they think the outside world would want to see. There is always that distortion for them that creates these constant fish-out-of-water scenarios … and with that very thing in mind, the potential for humor here is amazing. We are so ready to see where things are going to go moving forward.

(Photo: FX.)

