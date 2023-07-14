What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere: Guillermo’s secret

We had a good feeling entering the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere that Guillermo would have a big story. Didn’t he have to?

Well, let’s just say that the first two episodes of the season gave us a much better sense of what is coming up next. Take, for starters, the simple fact that this character is now a vampire … or is he? Let’s just say that he is having a problem with his transformation. Several days have passed and he’s in this weird sort of suspended limbo. He can’t transform into a bat, he still can eat some meat, and something is totally off with him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

So what’s going on here? Well, you can make an argument that it has a lot to do with him being Nandor’s familiar and yet, it was Derek who transformed him at his request. Are there some consequences of this when it comes to his ability to fully transform? You can make that argument. We certainly know already that there are some major consequences when it comes to him not becoming a vampire thanks to Nandor. It is an enormous shame and it could lead to Nandor killing him and then also killing himself.

Will this happen? Well, we hope not … but that’s the concern now. Guillermo ended up spilling the beans to Laszlo later on in the episode, but only because he thought he had already figured it out. By virtue of all of this, he has now put himself in a position where he is full exposed. It seems as though Laszlo is going to keep this secret for now, but how can you feel confident about that as a sure thing at the moment? We absolutely wouldn’t, given that things change in this vampiric world SO fast.

Related – What is coming up on the show moving forward?

What did you think about the overall events of the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







