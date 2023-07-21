Minx season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Joyce’s new mission

Following the premiere this week on Starz, do you want to learn a little bit more now all about Minx season 2 episode 2?

If there is one thing that we really should say first and foremost here, it is probably this: We’re pretty darn thrilled that this show is even still on the air. Think about it — the Ophelia Lovibond – Jake Johnson series filmed all of season 2, only to then see it canceled at what was then HBO Max. Luckily, Starz picked it up and it has since found an eager and supportive new home. Will it be able to generate a lot of attention here? That remains to be seen, but we are not to shocked that they wanted it. After all, aren’t thought-provoking and boundary-pushing series the sort of thing that they tend to want?

Well, there is a lot of the story still to go, and that includes next week’s “I Thought the Bed Was Gonna Fly.” Below, you can get a few more specifics on what lies ahead courtesy of the Minx season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

Bottom Dollar hosts the west coast premiere of [a controversial and notable film]. Doug tries to dazzle their new publisher, Constance, while Joyce sets out to get a famed writer to contribute a piece for Minx.

Obviously, for Joyce all season long the real goal here is going to be trying to find a way to grow the company, which of course will not be that easy of a process. However, seeing her try and figure that out is a big part of the fun! This show is about people trying to make things work in a culture and an industry so used to turning the other way.

We don’t want to make too many bold predictions for what’s next after just one episode. However, let’s just hope that we continue to be surprised every step along the way.

