Quantum Leap season 2: How many episodes will air this fall?

It may go without saying, but of course we are very much excited over the news that Quantum Leap season 2 is coming this fall to NBC. However, there may also be a lot of confusion over how many episodes we are actually getting, let alone how impacted / not impacted the series is by the writers’ strike of the past few months.

So what can we say? Well, first and foremost, it is worth noting that season 2 of the time-travel drama actually started production this past winter, with the idea being that they could bank a lot of stories in advance in anticipation of a shutdown later on. You see, the WGA strike was something that was expected within the industry for months, and this was one of the few network shows that was logistically able to get ahead of the game.

As of right now, here is where things stand. According to TVLine, “most” of the 13-episode season 2 order will be ready to go for the fall. Given that the show is premiering in early October, it may be able to air a huge chunk of its season, take a break, and then come back with the rest not too far into 2024. That will depend on not just the writers’ strike, but what is also happening now with SAG-AFTRA. If the studios / networks / streaming services would just go ahead and pay the writers everything that they deserved, there is no question that all of this would be over so much sooner. That just hasn’t happened as of yet.

So, for now, just know that the Quantum Leap crew will be back on your screens before too long, and there is actually a chance that some season 2 footage will be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. While the cast cannot be there due to the strike, there will most likely be a few reveals that are shown off.

