Quantum Leap season 2, The Voice season 24 premiere dates!

This morning NBC officially revealed their schedule for the 2023-24 TV season, and let’s just say that there is some good and bad news sprinkled in throughout.

We should start here, of course, with the bad news that a lot of the previously-planned scripted programming is going to be off the air until midseason — in other words, January at the earliest. That includes all of the Dick Wolf shows, which are some of the network’s top-rated shows. Did they still prepare better for this situation than some other networks out there? We’d say so, if for no other reason than that they clearly have made it so that they have a number of shows that were previously filmed and ready to premiere. That includes at least some season 2 episodes of Quantum Leap, which were banked in advance of the writers’ strike.

Below, you can see a list of all confirmed dates. Just know that all of the times mentioned here are Eastern, and they are still very much subject to change.

Monday, September 25

8:00 – The Voice

10:00 – The Irrational

Tuesday, October 3

10:00 – Found

(We should go ahead and note that The Voice will also start airing two-hour episodes on Tuesdays this fall, a way to take up more programming space.)

Wednesday, October 4

9:00 – Quantum Leap

While technically not a “season” premiere, the drama will be following by the second half of Magnum PI season 5.

Thursday, October 5

9:00 – Transplant

As many of you know, Transplant is a Canadian acquisition. NBC previously aired the first two seasons, so they were rather fortunate that they still have this as an option for the fall.

Will this schedule work?

Well, it may keep them afloat for now, but they, like so many others, really need to focus on paying the writers and actors what they are worth. So long as these strikes go on, it is going to make it harder for viewers to want to support them — especially since they’ll keep promoting these shows as though nothing has ever happened.

