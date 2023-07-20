Sweet Magnolias season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 3 on Netflix today, are we going to get a Sweet Magnolias season 4 renewal? Or, are we at the end?

We do think that on paper, there are plenty of reasons to think that this show is going to be around for a considerable amount of time. So where do we start off here? Well, remember that it just holds that comfort-food status in a way that many other shows on TV right now do not. The central trio feel relatable and are incredibly likable, and that will allow viewers to want to stay with them. There’s also not much else on the streaming service right now quite like this, and we do think that helps a great deal with what this show is and also where some of its ceiling could be moving forward.

As for whether or not it’s going to be able to get another season, the truth is that we may be stuck waiting for a really long time, as frustrating as that may be to a lot of people who are out there. Just remember for a moment here that we’re looking at streaming world right now that is heavily impacted by both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and there is no super-clear sense as to when either one of these are going to be over. We obviously hope that these strikes end sooner rather than later, especially since we don’t want to sit back and see any content provider use this as an excuse for cancellation.

Unfortunately, these strikes are hindering the ability of parties involved to promote this show — with that, it falls on all of us to carry the torch. If you love Sweet Magnolias, tell your friends!

Odds are, we are going to have a chance in order to learn about a season 4 over the course of the next few months. Typically, Netflix will take their time to see how a show is resonating before rendering some sort of verdict.

