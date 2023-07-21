What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4: Colin’s campaign

Next week on What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4, you will have a chance to see “The Campaign.” Want to know more about it?

In a lot of ways, it is actually quite hard to know just where to start in setting the stage for this installment, mostly because the idea of it feels so absurd. Just take a look at the official synopsis: “Colin runs for office; Nandor makes a new friend; Nadja reconnects with her roots.” They aren’t giving us much, but what do they really need to give to make people excited?

What does make things to us quite fascinating is that (the vampire) Colin Robinson seems to be making this decision right after a lot of story was told about Sean running for office during the Pride episode. Is Colin a friend or foe here? We do think there is some room for discussion here? Also, is Nandor’s new friend Matthew the bird, as teased during episode 3? That feels a little more unlikely, given that they weren’t on the best of terms by the end.

The biggest struggle for “The Campaign” will simply be matching the greatness that we have seen from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 so far. With most shows, you can argue that this is around the time that they start to grow weary. However, that has not happened yet. We would argue that all three of the episodes this summer have been spectacular, and two of them in “The Mall” and “Pride Parade” in particular have been top-tier for this show. They have balanced out being hilarious and also rather sentimental and even sweet. There is so much depth to these vampires; often, they feel more like living, breathing characters than people who are technically still alive. We are thrilled to learn more of where this story is going.

