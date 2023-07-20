iCarly season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: A proposal ahead?

For everyone wondering iCarly season 3 episode 10 is going to be coming to Paramount+ next week, and it feels clear already that this one is going to be huge. How can it now be? We are building at this point to the season finale, and it could also end up being the end of the series.

Do we want the latter to be the case? Hardly, but we do think it’s important to be aware of all possibilities at this point. It can be quite hard to figure out what a streaming service like Paramount+ is going to do, especially within this era where shows are getting canceled left and right. With that, it does feel like you have to be prepared for just about anything.

If you do want to get a few more details about what “iHave a Proposal” (!) is going to bring your way, check out the full iCarly season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

After a misunderstanding with the wedding, Carly is forced to redesign it last minute. Spencer offers Freddie guidance on a big life decision. A food-related injury causes Harper to revert to her former rich self, much to Tinsley’s dismay.

All of this, plus the title, certainly make us think that Freddie could be proposing to Carly in this episode, or at the very least thinking about it. We would understand if some out there are thinking that it is almost happening a little bit too early, but at the same time, they’ve known each other for a really long time! A shorter relationship before a proposal would make some sense, and this would also set the stage potentially for the two to get married in a possible season 4. What better tease is there for another potential season than that? It’s pretty darn hard to think of one, all things considered.

For now, let’s just hope that this episode proves to be a ton of fun and beyond just that, that it also allows us to have some legitimate jaw-dropper at the end.

Related – What are the chances of an iCarly season 4?

What do you most want to see moving into iCarly season 3 episode 10?

Do you think we will see a proposal? Be sure to share now, and also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







