MasterChef season 13 episode 8 return date at Fox; what’s next?

Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense that you would want a MasterChef season 13 episode 8 return date at Fox. So, when is it? What lies ahead here? Let’s just go ahead and say that there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to here!

First and foremost, though, we should begin with the news that a lot of people won’t be that excited to hear: We are going to see the show on hold for at least a little while. The network has decided, oddly, to have another hiatus next week and with that, the cooking competition will come back on Wednesday, August 2. Hopefully, from there on out there will be fewer interruptions the rest of the way and at one point, we are going to see it shift over to doing two-hour blocks closer to the finale.

So what are the top 17 going to face moving forward? Let’s just say that another Mystery Box is coming, and it is going to be bringing another twist of sorts into the competition.

To get a few more details all about it, go ahead and check out the full MasterChef season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

The top 17 home chefs return to the kitchen for their second Mystery Box Challenge, but this time with a twist – one region will begin the challenge 10 minutes behind the rest. With one box per region, the chefs must race against time to incorporate flavors from home in their dishes and impress the judges in the all-new “Birds of a Feather Mystery Box” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 2 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1308) (TV-14 L)

Whatever happens here will continue to set the stage for the rest of the season. Remember that there are effectively two different rivalries at place — the regions, and then also the contestants. We’re sure the producers will amplify the central gimmick, but at the same time, this is still an individual game and nobody will lose sight of that.

