It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17: Renewed, canceled?

Following tonight’s epic (and hopefully hilarious) season 16 finale, are we going to see It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed? Is a season 17 for the history-making FXX comedy happening?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here noting the good news: You will be seeing more of Mac, Dennis, and the rest of the gang moving forward! Not only has this show been renewed already for a season 17, but it’s actually been ordered already through season 18. That means that there are opportunities aplenty to see a lot of laughs and antics for quite some time. Our hope, of course, is that the next chapter premieres at some point in 2024.

So what has made It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia the longest-running live-action comedy out there? Well, we tend to think a lot just comes down to the friendship and the chemistry of that cast, plus also the shooting schedule. This is not a series that forces everyone to work on it for the bulk of the year, thus prohibiting them to do some other stuff. There’s a certain measure of flexibility that is always present, which is good sense they all seem to enjoy doing some other stuff, as well.

Also, of course the show performs well and has a dedicated audience — creatively, they are able to do some things here that you really don’t see a lot of other places able to pull off the vast majority of the time.

How many more seasons could we realistically get?

The sky really feels like the limit here, and let’s just say that it would be pretty awesome if we were able to see this show make it all the way to a season 20. If it ever does have to end (not that we want to imagine this), doesn’t it make some sense that it concludes on a nice, round number like this?

