The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 filmed in the Louvre

Just in case you were curious about the ambition of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over at AMC, let’s just say this — the powers-that-be went all out in trying to make France into a huge part of the story.

To what extent are we talking here? Well, the show spent the money to ensure that you see a lot of different landscapes in the country, plus also some renowned locations. You have already seen a version of the Eiffel Tower in some teasers, and we’ve now learned that both the Catacombs and the Louvre are also filming locations in their own right.

In speaking on all of this further, here is what Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“We eventually see that same scope in Paris. You see that scope in certain places that people don’t usually get to shoot in … We’re in the Catacombs, we’re in the Louvre, we’re all over the place. So that French countryside scope and that backdrop changes into different backdrops of insane magnitude.”

So what do these places look like in a post-apocalyptic world? This is one of the big questions that we have right now. Is there going to still be a touristy element to some of these places at all? We’re sure that a lot of people would love to still preserve what is in the Louvre, given that it is one of the most iconic museums in the entire world. Yet, at the same time, is that really even possible, all things considered? Let’s just say that this is yet another thing that you have to think about for the time being.

We recognize that the series is going to premiere on AMC in September; if you are looking for a full trailer, you are going to get that later this week during San Diego Comic-Con.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

