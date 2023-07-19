Hijack season 1 episode 5: Did the plane actually land?

We knew entering Hijack season 1 episode 5 that we could be facing one of the more intense installments of the entire season. What we did not expect, however, was to see the plane end up staying in the air — and in part, because of Sam’s own suggestion.

The irony here at the moment here is pretty darn clear. At one point earlier on in the episode, it looked as those Idris Elba’s character was doing what he could to convince everyone to land the plane — if for no other reason than that this would be the thing that saves Lewis’ life. He also had a chance to work with some Hungarian officials on the ground in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

Unfortunately, let’s just go ahead and say that everything fell apart. For starters, Lewis died. Beyond just that, he claimed that he didn’t want the brother to land. We knew that everyone on the ground was ready to rush in and stop the hijackers, or at least try to. The truth here is that this was a risky endeavor in its own right depending on everything that happened.

At the end of the day, Sam is having to now take his chances still in the air with some of the hijackers alive — and if any of them sniff out what is happening on the ground, they may be quick to act. Things are ratcheting up yet another level now in terms of intensity, not that this should be all that much of a surprise based on what we have seen so far.

One way or another, lives are going to be on the line — it just depends at the end of the day whose lives you are really talking about here.

