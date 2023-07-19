America’s Got Talent: Cakra Khan performs ‘No Woman, No Cry’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see another ambitious singer in Cakra Khan, this one from Indonesia. He arrived on stage to perform “Make It Rain,” and he said leading up to this that he had a real interest in blues. Anytime that we hear someone say that in 2023, we’re always going to be interested. After all, there aren’t too many people who are doing that!

Well, after hearing Cakra perform, we are pretty confident in his talent. Yet, for some reason Simon Cowell stopped him, saying that he didn’t like the track. With that, he transitioned into Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry,” one of the best songs of the past several decades. This is one of those songs that really works in a wide array of different genres, and he totally killed that.

While it is easy to be frustrated with Simon when he stops someone mid-song, we have to remember that this is someone who has been doing a lot of this for a long time. By virtue of that, he often knows what works and what doesn’t. He is going to do whatever he feels is in someone’s best interest, even if they don’t see it. This will at least allow him to have a bigger audition and potentially go viral.

Does he have a chance of going pretty far in the competition now? Well, let’s just that it is possible, but at the same time, also far from guaranteed. It is really going to depend heavily on song choice and whatever we see Khan bring to the table next time. We expect him to continue forward with some familiar hits, and that could help him connect further with audiences.

(Photo: NBC.)

