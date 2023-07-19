Riverdale season 7 episode 16 spoilers: A shocking film?

There are a few different things that we could point out entering Riverdale season 7 episode 16 on The CW in one week’s time. Where should we start?

Well, we should note for starters that the title for the upcoming episode is “Stag.” So what is that a reference to? Well, through the first several decades of the 20th century, a stag film was a produced designed for adult audiences that often had racy material at the center of it. This is the sort of story that only a show set in this particular time period would tell.

For some more information all about what’s ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 16 synopsis below:

CURIOUS MINDS – Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister’s new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne (#716). Original airdate 7/26/2023.

So what will make this episode significant in the long-term? Well, that’s something that we’ll have to figure out here in due time, mostly because we tend to think that it will be. There are not a lot of episodes left and by virtue of that, we don’t exactly think that the folks at the network are going to waste a whole lot of space. They will probably do just about everything in their power to ensure that we’ve got some awesome stuff from here on out.

