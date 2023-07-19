Chicago Med season 9 premiere date: Impact of new strike

We know that at some point, we are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 9 on NBC — and yet, we have questions.

What’s one of the big ones? Well, it is as simple as to whether or not the newly-initiated SAG-AFTRA strike is going to directly impact when we see the medical drama back. The answer to this is rather complicated, but perhaps not in the way that you would immediately think.

First and foremost, think of it this way — while actors cannot perform on the show until the strike is over, the reality here is that there are no scripts for them to act out in the first place. The first order of business when it comes to preserving the future of Chicago Med is simply getting the WGA deal done and unfortunately, that may not be for some time. Based at least on some of the earliest indications that we are getting right now, we are not sure that we are going to see the strike done until September or October, at the earliest. The SAG-AFTRA deal could get done before that, but it really does not matter.

So what would it mean for a premiere date if the writers do not have a deal until this point? Well, let’s just say that we may be stuck waiting around until January or February of next year to see new episodes. A 13-15 episode season would be the most that we could hope for.

Now that we have mapped all of this out for you here, let’s reminder everyone out there that the writers and actors 100% want to get back to work on all shows. They just want to do so on a deal that better ensures their future for many years to come.

