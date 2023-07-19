America’s Got Talent: Meet Enishi, quick-change mask artist

Early on during tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had a chance to see an act in Enishi that is absolutely strange.

However, at the same time are they incredibly memorable? Well, let’s just say that they did something that we have never quite seen before. They were able to change their mask in a split-second to all sorts of other people, including all of the judges. It was a curious take on a classic quick-change act. Also, it’s a real rags-to-riches story given that this guy works as a cell-phone salesman for his day job. He also has insane amounts of energy for a guy who was silent at the start of the act.

The biggest thing that we can say moving forward is that this guy needs to step things up and come up with a few different ways to change between these masks. It is a really original act, but the problem with quick-change in general is that there can be diminishing returns and it’s a really hard thing to do and do well. Also, focusing just on the judges can be a little bit gimmicky and while the skill is there, the mask of Sofia Vergara really didn’t look anything like her. Can we all agree on that?

In general, though, we’re always going to loke it when there are acts in this sort of category on the show, mostly because they do stand out so much from the crowd. The more of these that we have a chance to see, the better off we tend to think the show is in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including some other auditions from the episode

What did you think about Enishi and his bizarre act on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think that there is any chance at all that this does well moving into the live shows? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







