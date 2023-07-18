Justified: City Primeval: Why isn’t Walton Goggins appearing?

Why are we not seeing Walton Goggins make an appearance over the course of Justified: City Primeval on FX? We absolutely know that there are some demands out there to make it happen. Of course, there is also a difference between demands and the appearance actually happening at the end of the day.

We tend to think that a lot of these decisions within the TV world are complicated, and this one may be the case, as well. Remember here that Goggins is a pretty busy guy right now, as he is appearing in The Righteous Gemstones among other things. With that being said, it seems that (for now) the reason to get Boyd out of the picture was somewhat mutual — after all, he notes to The Wrap that it was not some “one-sided” choice.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Here is some else of what Walton had to say (prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike) about the decision to sit out for now:

“There’s a season, kind of, for everything … This isn’t the right place and time … I can’t wait to see it, and I can’t wait to see Raylan Givens again … Tim [Olyphant] is such a wonderful actor and Boyd Holbrook — I love him.”

Of course, we still wonder this — even if Boyd isn’t a main part of the show, couldn’t he still cameo later on? We’re not ruling that out. We do tend to think that one of the best parts about this show is the element of surprise. Also, even if Boyd is not a physical part of the show, we do still think that his presence will be very-much felt behind the scenes. It is pretty darn hard to imagine anything otherwise.

Related – Get some more news on Justified: City Primeval now, including the latest from Timothy Olyphant all about it

Are you going to miss Walton Goggins as a part of Justified: City Primeval?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other information about the show.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







