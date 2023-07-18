Twisted Metal world premiere screening news, plus free ice cream

The premiere of Peacock’s new Twisted Metal series is coming a week from Thursday, and there is SO much to be stoked about here! With that being said, what better way to promote the show than at San Diego Comic-Con?

If there is one disappointing thing to note here, it’s that cast members cannot be in attendance due to what is happening with the SAG-AFTRA strike. (This is another reminder that the networks and streaming services need to pay their writers and actors ASAP!) So what is going to be happening around the video-game adaptation instead? Well, per the official San Diego Comic-Con website, here is some of what is currently being planned:

On Thursday, July 20, you’ll find a Sweet Tooth ice cream truck promoting Twisted Metal, located at the corner of J St & First Ave. The ice cream truck will be offering a free serving of Salt + Straw’s exclusive Twisted Metal ice cream flavor, debuting at San Diego Comic-Con, starting at 1:30pm PT. There will also be a “surprise musical performance” at 5pm.

The ice cream flavor will also be available for purchase at three Salt & Straw San Diego locations.

Additionally, you’ll find the world premiere screening of Twisted Metal at the convention center at 10pm in Room 6DE.

Given that Comic-Con has become more of a promotional vehicle than anything the past several months, we can’t say that we’re all that shocked that Peacock is going all out here. The one thing that we will say is pretty simple: If you don’t have someone dressed as Sweet Tooth handing out the ice cream, then what in the world are you doing? You gotta play to the nostalgia however you can!

Above all else, we’re hoping for a lot of fun for the new series, plus a handful of surprises.

(Photo: Peacock.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

