Only Murders in the Building season 3 poster highlights Broadway

Just in case you needed any further insight as to what Only Murders in the Building season 3 is going to be about, we’ve got you covered!

Today, Hulu finally revealed the much-anticipated poster for the upcoming batch of episodes, and with that, we are ready for the series to venture into some slightly-new ground from anything we’ve seen before. Just remember for a moment that the victim this season is Ben, a prominent theater actor played by Paul Rudd. His ego is completely out of control, which of course means he won’t be the easiest to deal with. Is the trio going to be ready for that? You sure hope so.

Anyhow, you can see the poster now over here. Of course, you can see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez front and center, and the tagline this go-around is “Murder can be a real showstopper.” That’s a clear reference to what’s going on here, alongside the fact that Oliver’s production was literally stopped by Ben dying onstage right at the very beginning.

This season is going to have an A-list supporting cast beyond just the three leads and Rudd. Meryl Streep is set for a significant arc as another performer, whereas Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams will be playing the part of a documentarian who has his own interest in the case. Who knows? There’s a chance that some other familiar faces may appear here and there, but we know already that you will not be seeing Nathan Lane turn up at any point as Teddy Dimas. He was too busy with his real-life work on the age.

(Photo: Hulu.)

