The Amazing Race 35 premiere date: Revealed by host?

Do we now have official word on when The Amazing Race season 35 is going to premiere? Not officially … but there’s a reason for confidence.

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Phil Keoghan made it abundantly clear that the latest batch of episodes will be coming up starting on Wednesday, September 27. For those who were not aware, this season is going to feature 90-minute episodes as a part of a programming block with Survivor. Isn’t that exciting? As someone who has felt in recent years like episodes of the Race have been a little too crammed, this is a welcome change.

It’s also worth noting that, per the show’s host, there are actually two individual seasons that have already been filmed. That means that CBS can pull another one out whenever they need to, which is a luxury that we know that they’ve loved to have over the past few years. Because The Amazing Race is a pretty consistent performer in the ratings, they can pull it out whenever they feel like they need a small boost in their overall numbers.

It is crazy and exciting to think that we’re going to have at least 36 seasons of this show, especially when you think about 1) the fact that it’s been tossed around so many timeslots and 2) it managed to survive the global health crisis. It has persevered in such a wonderful way, and we think a lot of that is due to our natural curiosity for the world around us.

For the upcoming seasons, we do hope that there is a real focus on locations and beyond just that, a way to learn a little bit more about them through some of the challenges. Oh, and of course a great cast at the same exact time. That always makes things so much better, and we want a diverse group that is worth rooting for!

