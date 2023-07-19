Justified: City Primeval season 1: Where is Boyd Crowder?

As you dive into the first couple of episodes of Justified: City Primeval on FX tonight, it makes some sense to wonder about Boyd Crowder. Where in the world is he? We know that he is one of the most famous / infamous characters in the history of the series. Yet, at no point has Walton Goggins been announced as a part of the new show.

So where is the character? What happened to him? Well, here’s what we can say without talking about spoilers from the show itself…

Going into Justified: City Primeval, we know that Boyd was locked up in the original series finale, which seemed to allow Raylan to finally get some measure of peace. These two were almost their version of Batman and the Joker, constantly doing battle and trying to outsmart one another. We know that in some ways, this chapter of the Timothy Olyphant series is meant to be a fresh start and on some level, it’s possible that the writers want to move past Boyd. This is a way to explore new avenues of who Raylan is as a character, and there could be a handful of exciting things that come along with that. In particular, there is a chance here for us to see some sort of totally new opponent.

Is there still a chance that Boyd could appear?

If it happens, it is being kept very much under wraps. The only thing that we can say is that unless the show tells us otherwise, this character is very much still alive and out there. So long as that is the case, we think that it would be foolish to rule anything out … even if he is behind bars.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

