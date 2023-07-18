America’s Got Talent: Is there no Golden Buzzer tonight, July 18?

We are going to have a chance to see a new episode of America’s Got Talent tonight on NBC, but that does not guarantee that a Golden Buzzer will be pressed! While we typically see a big moment like this in a lot of audition shows, we have come to learn that it is not a guarantee. In particular, we know this to be true in this new era where we have more audition episodes than ever before.

So what can you expect to see on the July 18 episode? The one thing that we have to go on here leading into this episode is quite simple: The previews. They often show when there is going to be a Golden Buzzer in advance and for this week, we didn’t see that. Ultimately, we tend to predict that there won’t be one over the course of the episode.

Rest assured, though, there are some more moments coming! Sofia Vergara has yet to press her buzzer this season; remember, last year her choice in Mayyas ended up winning the entire competition. Isn’t there a chance that we get to see some moment like that all over again?

Also, we have yet to see at this point the “group” Golden Buzzer either, which is something that has become more and more of a thing over the past few years. Now, you could argue that The Mzansi Youth Choir received that in the career, but it’s not being referred as that publicly. This means that we could still see that in play, as well.

Personally, we do think that the show is trying to hold on to some of these big Golden Buzzer moments for one specific reason: Keeping the drama going for as long as possible during the auditions. They do still want an element of surprise!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on America’s Got Talent now, including another preview for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







