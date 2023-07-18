Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9 promo: Did Brent kill Luke?

Who killed Luke on Cruel Summer season 2? We know that this is the question a lot of people have had for a good while now, and we are inching closer to answers. Are we going to get all of it on episode 9 next week? Well, probably not. Just remember for a moment that we are not at the finale just yet and instead, we tend to think that what lies ahead could either be misdirection or the full picture of what led to his death.

Was Luke murdered by Brent? That’s one of the big theories that is out there, and we do think that the glimpse of him drowning at the end of the episode 9 promo may send that one into overdrive. Yet, we don’t want to make any broad assumptions right now. The only think that we’d like to assume, at least for now, is that there are still twists ahead for both Megan and Isabella. Also, we oddly want to think that after the summer of 2000, there is still a chance for both of them to learn something from all of this.

Even though it is clear that Cruel Summer is being pushed as some sort of big, elaborate murder mystery, we do think at the core of it is still a show all about relationships. The bond between Megan and Isabella has been core to everything that we have watched so far, so why would we imagine it’s going to change over the final hours.

If there is one thing to be sad about based on where we are right now, it is with the simple fact that this season is almost over and it’s been such a twisted, unforgettable journey. Why can’t the season be longer?

Remember that for now, there is still a good chance that we are going to see a season 3. However, it is almost sure to be a totally different story.

(Photo: Freeform.)

