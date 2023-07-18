What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3: Who’s jealous?

In just two days on FX, you are going to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3. What can you expect here? Well, for starters, a story that should prove to be really fun.

For starters, at the center of this episode could be Nandor 100% in his feelings, even if he’s not entirely sure why. Let us put it like this for a moment, shall we? He is seeing Laszlo suddenly spending a lot more time with his familiar, and that could cause him to harbor a certain amount of jealousy. After all, he is not actually aware of what is going on here.

So what is the truth? Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated, certainly more so than they would at first seem. Guillermo has informed Laszlo that he had Derek turn him into a vampire, though it is clear to us that for whatever reason, the transformation hasn’t stuck. He is sort of floating between two different worlds, which means for us that there are a lot of opportunities for laughs. Yet, this is complete pain for Guillermo, who has also realized now that he has done something that would cause Nandor to be ashamed.

Can he fix this? Can he cure himself or, at the very least, come up with another possible outcome? Laszlo may be helping him with this.

As for what else could be coming within this episode, we are going to see all of the vampires work together in order to stage some sort of parade parade. We have a feeling that things are not going to go as planned, mostly because they almost never do within this world!

