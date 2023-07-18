Claim the Fame season 2, The Bachelorette on the move

While you enjoy tonight’s Claim the Fame episode and also The Bachelorette, know that next week, things are going to change.

So what are we looking at here? It’s not some drastic shift, but it is an important one to still note. Starting on Monday, July 24, you are going to be seeing the celebrity guessing game move back two hours to 10:00 p.m. (or, 10:01, not that it matters all that much). Meanwhile, The Bachelorette is also going to be airing at 8:00 p.m. moving forward. Basically, the two shows are switching places.

So what is the significance of this? More than likely, this represents the folks at ABC thinking that swapping the shows could be better for both of them ratings-wise. This is how they originally were scheduled last year, and they may think in particular it benefits Charity Lawson’s love story to be on the air a little bit earlier. The viewers for Claim to Fame, meanwhile, could still stick around after the fact. We’ll see if this pans out.

If nothing else, we just hope that this isn’t some sort of move that is going to hamper Claim to Fame at all when it comes to its ability to land another season down the road. we tend to think that this is one of the most fun and engaging concepts out there, and it manages to combine a mystery element a la The Masked Singer with also strategy that you often see in a Big Brother or Survivor. The longer that it lasts, the more we are going to see people really try to find new ways to play. That’s fascinating.

As for The Bachelorette, it really goes without saying that of course there will be more seasons and romantic journeys to go on. This entire series is a reality TV staple.

(Photo: ABC.)

