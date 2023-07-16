NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Impact of SAG-AFTRA strike

Now that both television actors and writers are on strike, what does that mean for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 on CBS? We understand if you still have questions and make no mistake: We want to do our best to lend a helping hand here!

First and foremost, know this: The crime procedural will 100% be back for more. While we understand there being a lot of uncertainty out there, we really don’t think that you should worry about this. Instead, just know that while we could be facing a long wait, it is for the best. Writers and actors often are not paid anywhere near as much as audiences think, especially when it comes to what they get from streaming. These strikes are to help preserve future generations of people in these professions, and they are very-much worthwhile.

When it comes now to how they impact this particular show, it’s really not so much about the actors in SAG-AFTRA at present. Even if they get a brand-new contract over the next couple of weeks, it won’t matter until the writers also get a new, fair deal. There are no season 3 scripts! Save for LL Cool J appearing in a recurring role, there isn’t much news out there about the third season at present. That is simply because there isn’t a whole lot in the way of information to share.

As of right now, the reality we have to face is that NCIS: Hawaii may not be back until early 2024. There’s a chance that the actors get a new deal before the writers and if that does not happen until fall, this means that January or February is the earliest new episodes can actually air.

Want to see them back before then? Really, the only thing that can be done is make your voice heard online, and try to rally behind the actors and writers fighting for their future.

