Jack Ryan series finale: Show EP talk possible spin-off

Now that Jack Ryan is over on Prime Video, is the door officially open for some sort of spin-off? We certainly know that the demand is there, but that does not guarantee something more is coming. That is really going to be up to the streaming service, and in the midst of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, we’re not sure that anything will be official on that subject for a rather long time.

At present, the only thing that we can say here is quite simple: The producers seem to be doing something more. It was several months ago the idea starring Domingo Chavez started to surface, and we do still think there could be interest given the success of the original. Still, we don’t expect any sort of official announcement within the near future.

In speaking on this subject further to Collider, here is some of what executive producer Allyson Seeger had to say on the subject:

We certainly hope [that a spin-off could happen]. I think it was so much fun for us to bring Chavez into Season 4. There was even a moment where we were going to plant the seed at the end of Season 3, and then narratively, it just worked better to come into Season 4. It was so great to get Michael Peña. I think the beauty of Jack Ryan, the movies, and the series, is that obviously, there are these death-defying, pressure cooker missions, but there’s real humor and humanity to it. I think bringing Michael Peña into that brings both, the sort of terror of that character, and also the heart and humor underneath it. It was really fun. So we loved having him, we loved making this season, and I’ll go with “we hope so.” Like, I said, there’s so much in the Clancyverse, as we always say. We’d love the opportunity to keep talking about it.

In general, we think that Tom Clancy has one of the most dedicated audience out of any writer in the country. So long as a quality idea is there at the forefront, we do tend to think that people are going to drop in and see what’s being brought to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

