is How I Met Your Father new tonight on Hulu? Season 3 hopes

Is How I Met Your Father new tonight on Hulu? For those of you who are hoping to get more of the comedy, we understand! Just think for a moment about what we saw in the last two episodes, and all of the big cliffhangers that were there. Sophie and Jesse are together, Sid and Hannah are seemingly done, and we know that Val and Charlie eventually become parents.

Unfortunately, we aren’t going to get any information on the future of these characters for a while — and honestly, there is no guarantee that we ever will again.

For those wondering exactly where things stand at present, there is no new episode of How I Met Your Father tonight, as last week was the finale and there is no season 3 at present. Are we hopeful that this will change? Sure! With that being said, we don’t exactly think that this is something that is going to be rushed along for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that both writers and actors are on strike at present and even if Hulu were to renew the shows for more episodes soon, it’s not as though anyone would be going back to work right away. We are almost sure to be waiting for a good while still to see everyone come back and we have to be prepared for that if a renewal gets announced.

Personally, we do hope that this comedy has at least a couple of seasons left, mostly because there are a lot of stories that still need to be explored and addressed. We don’t get the sense that anything is going to be rushed along here and that’s good, but we also don’t imagine that this is going to get near the nine-season run that the original How I Met Your Mother had. In the end, this show will probably fall somewhere in the middle.

So long as a renewal happens this year and the strikes are over, we are at least reasonably confident that season 3 will air next year. Just keep your eyes peeled for more news.

Related – Check out more news on the events of the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale

Do you think that we are going to get a How I Met Your Father season 3 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







