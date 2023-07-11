How I Met Your Father season 2 finale: Did Sid, Hannah break up?

We knew entering the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale that there would be some big changes. Are Sid and Hannah over?

Well, we knew that at some point this season, there was a chance these two would split up. Only one of them is a major character on the show, and at the same time, there are a lot of people who are ‘shipping Sid and Sophie together.

Then, the secret came out in this episode that Hannah kissed a co-worker named Eli the night before showing up to New York. She tried to keep it a secret for a while, but Ellen eventually made her realize that she had to say something. She admitted the truth to him, and he admitted that texting relationship that he’d formed with Taylor, one that he broke off when he realized that something could’ve happened. It didn’t, but he recognized that it crossed a line.

It seemed for a moment that the two were actually going to get past this, but that’s before Sid realized just how desperate Hannah was to run away from Eli. That’s when he recognized that there may be a larger issue here, and it may be something that they can’t get past.

Judging from the end of the finale, it feels fair to say that we are going to be seeing Sid move on from this … but where he goes remains to be seen. The finale almost entirely seemed to set up Jesse and Sophie as endgame, but remember what Cassie said when Sid mentioned that there was someone he crossed the line with. She wondered if it was Sophie. That has to be a clue for something in the future, right?

What did you think about the events of the How I Met Your Father season 2 finale, including for Sid and Hannah?

