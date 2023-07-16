Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal hopes: Latest strike impact

What is going on when it comes to a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal? We know that this is a question that has been out there for a good while, and we certainly understand anyone out there eager for some more news.

So where do things stand at the moment? Well, let’s just make the following clear: There is still a good chance that the Jeremy Renner show comes back for more, and the lack of a renewal at this point has almost nothing to do with the industry strikes that are going on with the writers of the WGA and the actors of SAG-AFTRA.

We’ve said this before and it remains true now: Paramount+ could choose to order more episodes at any time. It doesn’t have anything to do with anyone being on strike. That has an impact on the writing of scripts and production, but that is more or less it. We’ve felt for a while that they are waiting for Renner to recover from that near-fatal accident over the holiday season, plus then gauge his interest in coming back for more.

Because production cannot begin while these strikes are underway, it is possible that the streaming service may opt to order more episodes until later this year, when everything is settled. We certainly don’t anticipate more of Mayor of Kingstown at this point for at least a year, if not longer than that.

Above all else, we just hope that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end in a way that benefits the workers who need fair compensation for the future. We know that the work stoppages may be frustrating for a lot of TV fans, but they are important for ensuring that everyday actors and writers earn a living wage where they are set up for their future.

