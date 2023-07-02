Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal: Any hopes for July?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal at some point before the end of July? Make no mistake, we know that the demand is there for more of the show! It’s been that way ever since the season 2 finale.

With that being said, though, actually getting more of a show like this is absolutely easier said than done, and for a wide array of different reasons. First and foremost, remember that for most of the year, star Jeremy Renner has been recovering from a near-fatal accident. Him being okay has been far more important than any TV show and at this point, we’re just glad to see that is doing better.

Now, however, things are complicated further by the writers’ strike. Even if Paramount+ renewed Mayor of Kingstown today, we’d still be a long ways away from filming. After all, production can’t start until there are scripts, and we won’t get any scripts until the strike formally comes to a close. There are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off here. Obviously, the writers need a deal that gives them everything that they deserve, and let’s hope that this happens over the course of the month.

If the strike does end in July, the odds of some renewal news here substantially increase. However, there’s a chance that we may not hear anything formally here until closer to the end of the year. Because executive producer Taylor Sheridan has so many other projects, we really don’t think that anything is going to be rushed along here.

Also, there is also still making sure Renner is eager to return to work. Good things come to those who wait and for now, what matters the most is that we do think a lot of people do want to come back.

