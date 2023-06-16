Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal: Will news come in summer?

We don’t exactly think that we are speaking out of turn here when we say that Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is very much in demand. The second season ended in a way that 100% leaves the door open for more. Also, we tend to think that Jeremy Renner wants to do more. We know that he has been spending most of the past several months recovering from that near-fatal accident over the holidays, but he seems to be doing better with each passing day.

Of course, Renner’s recovery is one of the reasons why we have not heard anything further about Mayor of Kingstown yet … but it is also not the only reason. There is another major factor behind the scenes here in that the writers’ strike makes it so that Paramount+ does not have to rush anything along when it comes to sharing news. They can take their time, figure out where things stand with the writers, and then find a way to move forward from there.

For the time being, we do remain optimistic that a season 3 is happening, and we also would not be shocked if a renewal is confirmed this summer. This would make it possible, depending on what happens with the strike, for production on a season 4 to kick off at some point in early 2024. It’s then possible in theory that more episodes could arrive on the streaming service at some point next year.

Let’s make it clear that we absolutely do think that there is more story to tell here when it comes to Mike and the other characters. This show is dark, intense, and pretty relentless in its storytelling. It is hard to imagine anyone out there who is happy with where things stand at present, especially when there is a continuous appetite for more.

