Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Will we get news during June?

Now that we’re in the month of June, let’s revisit a big question: Are we going to get news on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 soon?

We should note here from the start that there are a lot of variables here, but the #1 factor for the future remains star Jeremy Renner’s health. For most of this year he has been in recovery following a near-fatal accident, and we are thrilled that he is on the mend! We recognize that Paramount+ also has to want more of the show, but we feel like that is close to a no-brainer. The end of season 2 definitely left the door open for a whole lot more and with that in mind, they are probably also being patient as Renner improves.

Is the delay in season 3 news tied in some way to the writers’ strike? Well, we at least understand if this question is out there, but we don’t think that there is any sort of big, explicit connection here. It would certainly impact when scripts are put together and when filming begins, but it shouldn’t play a role in whether the streaming service decides to order more.

So, will we get news this month? – There is a chance, but it is such a toss-up that we can’t sit here and claim anything with some measure of confidence. For the time being, all we would say is be patient.

One of the more optimistic signs that we have that more could be coming is Renner posted about the show last week on Instagram. He clearly likes being a part of this world from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, and we tend to think that this is a pretty darn positive sign as we tend to look more and more to the future.

