Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Impact of actors’ strike

With the news of SAG-AFTRA now being on strike, what does that mean when it comes to a Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date? If you have questions about that, obviously we understand!

For those who have not heard the news at all, here is what we can say for starters — all productions featuring SAG-AFTRA members in primary positions have been shut down, and this will obviously keep a number of other shows from starting up for now.

However, none of this actually has a direct impact on Chicago Fire at present, and there is one simple reason for that — there are no scripts for season 12 as of yet. Until the writers’ strike is resolved, it actually does not matter much if actors are still on strike or not. That is the primary hurdle that needs to be jumped over and unfortunately, the studios do not seem to be altogether eager to rush anything along there. Instead, we are in this perpetual waiting game where there is no real progress.

Our hope is that over the next few months, the studio/network collective that is the AMPTP will realize that they have no public sentiment on their side, and they need to come up with a better model that actually supports all of these artists. We recognize that these strikes may be frustrating for many viewers out there, but they are necessary for continued prosperity in this industry. A lot of actors in particular do not make anywhere near the salaries that viewers imagine that they do — you have the top 1%, and then you’ve got everyone else who rely on residuals and per-episode salaries to keep them going in between jobs.

With these strikes still going, it becomes less and less likely that any part of the Chicago franchise will be on the air again this year. We will let you know if that changes.

