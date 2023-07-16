Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/16?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Let’s just start by noting this — we understand any and all impatience. There has been very little in the way of updates on the late-night show’s future over the past couple of months, and we would love to say that things are a little clearer now.

However, you can argue that in some cases, they are even more complicated. The series remains off the air and now, there is an actors’ strike going on alongside what was already happening previously with the writers. This now means that the networks/studios have two different issues to resolve, and unfortunately, we don’t get much of a sense that they are in a hurry to push things forward for whatever reason.

So what does the timeline look like now for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver? Well, we tend to think that the SAG-AFTRA strike will be the first one resolved, which is certainly ironic given the fact that the actors have only been on strike for a few days, as of right now. The writers will likely be saved until the end, and there are concerns that the impasse is so large at present that things won’t be hammered out until far later in the year. Think somewhere along the lines of September or October.

Because of the way in which this show is made, you can argue that it won’t require too much lead-up time to come back on the air once the strikes are over; yet, even still we could be looking at a period of a few months from now when everything is resolved.

Let’s reiterate something important now

Everyone associated with this show wants to be back at work — they just want to have some element of security for their long-term future. There are real concerns that writers and actors are facing right now, whether it be the rise in AI or what is going on in regards to streaming residuals. If they aren’t resolved now, the future of the profession could be in danger later.

