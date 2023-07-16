Ridley season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Swansong, Part 2’

As you prepare to see Ridley season 1 episode 6 on PBS next week, do you want to know a little bit more about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that “Swansong, Part 2” will have the challenge of picking up where the installment tonight left off. That means an opportunity to see some more closure for this particular case, but also a wide array of challenges at the same time. We’ve already come to know that this show can find some unique ways to inject emotion into some of its cases, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. One of the reasons for this is simply due to Ridley having such a long history in law enforcement already. He is able to notice at least a few different things that others are not able to.

If you want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead, go ahead and get the full Ridley season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Ridley’s initial inquiries into the search for Luke Marbury draw a blank, but when a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection. Further links between the case and dark secrets carefully buried for decades begin to emerge.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that there is going to be at least a certain measure of closure — and we would be honestly surprised if there isn’t! If you have been watching this show all season, then you have probably gotten a good sense at this point of what the format is. These cases are all being told as two-parters!

Also, we should go ahead and note that there is only one more two-parter on the other side of this one for the season. Because of that, every single hour from here on out is going to be all the more important. Go ahead and prepare for that far in advance.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see moving into Ridley season 1 episode 6 on PBS?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming hack for some other updates.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







