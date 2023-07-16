Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Is it delayed even further?

We know that there is a major demand to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 back on Paramount Network and we absolutely get it. Unfortunately, we don’t really have a lot of further news today that is going to excite a lot of people.

Instead, what we have here is another reminder that we could be waiting even longer than first planned in order to see the Kevin Costner series back on the air.

So what are we looking at here? Well, in addition to being pushed back already due to the writers’ strike, the performers in SAG-AFTRA are now also on strike, meaning that it is hard for production to resume until all of this is settled on both fronts. We would estimate that the actors’ strike will be resolved first, but even if that is the case, there are no scripts that allow for them to return to work. This means that we are looking at a situation here where the wait will continue.

We have yet to hear anything at this point that suggests that matters could be resolved soon; as a matter of fact, there are many out there who believe it could be fall before a deal with the WGA gets done. We would be surprised at this point if Yellowstone comes back this calendar year. We’d love for that prediction to be wrong, but at this point, it feels smarter to have expectations low and to be pleasantly surprised if something different happens in the end.

Remember that season 5 is poised to be the final one; as of right now six more episodes are ordered, but there is a chance that this could change down the road.

