Yellowstone season 5: Do the Emmy snubs mean anything?

Yesterday the official nominations were announced for the 2023 Emmys, and there wasn’t a lot of love for Yellowstone season 5 across the board. The series was snubbed in all major categories, and this comes on the heels of star Kevin Costner getting a Golden Globe earlier this year.

So why did this happen? It is a pretty difficult question to ponder for a multitude of reasons, from a lot of competition to also just personal taste. We tend to think the biggest reason for the snub here is because three Succession actors were nominated for the Drama Actor category, and they were not even eligible for the Globes this past year! We don’t the delay in the rest of the Western drama played any role in what voters decided to do.

So does the snub impact what Paramount Network wants to do with the rest of the final season, from the episode count to when it returns? Hardly. We don’t think that has ever been the primary concern here. Instead, it is more about trying to figure out the right way to ensure that the story is told in a manner that pleases fans all over the world. Yellowstone is an extremely popular show, and the original show ending does not mean the franchise is over. Pleasing the core audience is far more important than whatever a coalition of award-show viewers may think about the future.

Unfortunately, just about every plan in regards to the long-term future is on hold for the time being, and for a pretty simple reason here in the writers’ strike. Until that is resolved, and it does not appear as though there is an end in sight, it is hard to imagine that there will be a lot of forward movement in the near future.

We’d love to see an episode or two on the air this year, but we are preparing for a scenario right now where we are waiting until early 2024 — even if we don’t want that.

Do you think the Emmy snubs mean much of anything when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

