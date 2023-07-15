Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Impact of SAG strike

We recognize fully that there is a lot of curiosity surrounding Blue Bloods season 14, including when the series could be back on CBS. If only there was a way to give you something when it comes to clarity on this subject…

For now, we do think it is worthwhile to take a look at one of the questions that we know a lot of people are out there wondering: Whether or not the newly-initiated SAG-AFTRA strike is going to play a major role in the future of the show. Is this going to cause more delays on top of what is going on with the writers’ strike?

The answer to this question is a little bit more complicated than perhaps it first appears. What we can go ahead and say is this: On paper, the actors’ strike does not change when the show is coming back, largely because there are no scripts! Until the writers’ strike is over, nothing else really matters when it comes to the crime drama. It is possible that it takes a little bit longer for all of this to be resolved, but it is very much necessary. These strikes are to ensure a better future for all, including for organizations that are not even currently on strike. This is all about setting a precedent for future generations.

Ultimately, the longer all of these go, the more unlikely it is that you see Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast back this year. Unless things are resolved in the next month, a 2024 return for Blue Bloods is all about assured.

If you really want to see it back sooner…

The best thing that you can do is stand in solidarity with the cast and writers, and also work to ensure networks and studios know that this talent deserves to be paid their fair share.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

