Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6: Lance Armstrong wants out

As we prepare to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 6 on Fox in a couple of days, it feels clear what the main storyline will be. Based on the information we have at present, all signs point towards Lance Armstrong opting to exit the competition.

So why is he doing that? Based on everything that we have seen including a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, all of this appears to be tied to his inability to get along with other people. Think about the fallout in regards to his comments about trans athletes on this past installment. Meanwhile, he has struggled to get along with Ariel Winter even before that. Now, he claims that following the upcoming mission, he will volunteer himself up for departure. He claims that they have some new people at the base now in Paul Pierce, Ashley Iaconetti, Cat Cora, and Andy Richter who they can rely on instead.

While we would imagine that some people on Mars would be more than happy to see him exit, Porsha Williams tries to convince him to think more about it and revisit the idea later.

Should Lance leave? At this point, 100%. If you’ve already put out there that you don’t want to be there, why would anyone be invested in keeping you? All that is going to do is cause more problems and unhappiness around the base. Also, we tend to think that nothing is going to get any better, and we’d prefer to see the show move back into a more positive, silly environment.

In the end, who would’ve thought that a controversial athlete would be involved in even more controversy? We do honestly wonder why he was cast in the first place, given that there are so many other people on the show more known for lighthearted things.

