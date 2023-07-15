Heels season 2 video: Stephen Amell, cast on wrestling, training

The premiere of Heels season 2 is coming to Starz in just under two weeks — and of course, we are excited for what lies ahead! This is going to be a fantastic deep-dive into the world of wrestling and beyond just that, some fascinating family dynamics.

For those who understandably need a bit of a refresher, season 1 ended with Crystal surprisingly getting the DWL belt after Jack and Ace Spade engaged in a real-life brawl in the midst of a high-profile match. The brothers’ relationship is in tatters, and there is no evidence at present that they will be able to rebuilt any bridges. With that in mind, moving forward we anticipate that things are only going to get more intense. All the while, Jack has to navigate the DWL forward and capitalize on that success from the South Georgia State Fair.

As we move forward in this piece, we’re actually going to talk more about things behind the scenes as opposed to just the story. If you head over here, you can see a video (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike) featuring Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, and many other cast members breaking down the training that went into reprising their roles, as well as how they looked to take the wrestling up a notch in season 2. There is a lot of work that went into it and we tend to think that they want this to feel super-authentic.

Of course, for some people wrestling comes easier than others. Remember here that some cast members are older, and as you would imagine, it’s a little bit harder to fly around the ring. That is something that real-life performers also deal with, since there are a number of big names who wrestle far into the fifties.

Hopefully, season 2 proves to be worth the wait — with the cast unable to do as much promotion during the strike, it is up to us to spread the word! Hopefully, every can come back for more, but also with wages and residuals that are befitting of their value.

